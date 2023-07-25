Section of private bus owners mulls to introduce QR codes

Kolkata: A section of private bus owners are planning on introducing QR codes for different routes. Currently the discussion is in a nascent stage where the owners are discussing it with the company associated with installing QR codes.



According to a bus owner, QR Code will help them to go paperless. However, they are still discussing the matter and trying to map out the logistics and infrastructural requirements that will be needed to pan out QR-based payment options.

We may put it up on the New Town bus route to see how it turns out, a private bus owner said.

The online payment system has become popular amongst consumers.

A section of auto rickshaw owners have also made the option available to avoid the daily bickering for the change notes.

In the Garia to Prince Anwar Shah auto route, some five autos have the option of digital payment stuck on their windshield, while some drivers have the application in their android phones and offer it to passengers who ask them for the alternative payment option.

Out of 700 auto rickshaws running under Baguiati to Ultadanga route, at least 50 auto drivers have installed QR code as an option in their autos.

According to Bikram Debnath, an auto driver on the route, more auto rickshaw drivers may opt for digital transactions in future.