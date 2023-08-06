Section of Jalpaiguri Med College Hosp staff to push for a ‘human milk bank’

Jalpaiguri: ICDS workers from Jalpaiguri urban unit and Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital gynecology department are going to write to the hospital authorities with the proposal to open a human milk bank.



Incidentally, ‘Madhursneha’ is the first human milk bank in East India and the country’s most modernised. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM Hospital, Kolkata, in August 2013.

If a mother gets sick after giving birth, there is a problem in providing milk to the child and in such cases, the child has to be nursed by another mother. However, human milk banks will be a permanent solution to this issue.

The Mother and Child Hub and Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) has been catering to the people of Jalpaiguri district, Alipurduar and parts of Cooch Behar district, for better healthcare services. The 350-bed mother and child hub remains occupied throughout the year, providing essential medical services to infants, while the SNCU provides treatment to the newborns.

According to hospital authorities, if a mother is unable to nurse her newborn, the hospital arranges for another mother to breastfeed the child. However, some mothers may not be comfortable with this arrangement.

Dr Sohini Bhattacharya, head of gynecology department of the Medical College, stated: “This initiative is necessary for all mothers who cannot breastfeed their children after childbirth. The gynecology department will soon submit an application to the hospital authorities regarding this matter.”

On the other hand, Jalpaiguri Urban ICDS project supervisor, Nita Chatterjee, said: “There is a pressing need to establish a breast milk bank. Promoting breastfeeding among mothers is vital. Therefore, we will propose the establishment of a breast milk bank in the hospital.”

Hospitals in North Bengal do not have such banks. Medical superintendent cum vice-principal (MSVP) of Jalpaiguri Medical College, Kalyan Khan, stated: “There is no doubt that breast milk banks are a necessity. Furthermore, it does not require extensive infrastructure. An appeal for the same will be made to the higher authorities at the earliest.”