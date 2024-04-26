Section of HC passing judgment in collusion with BJP: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that a section of judges in the Calcutta High Court are delivering verdicts in collusion with the BJP leaders.



He was speaking to the media in Purulia after holding his party’s organizational meeting.

“A section of the Calcutta High Court is passing judgment in collusion with the BJP leaders. Earlier, we used to hear about match mixing. People were involved in betting. Now court fixing is going on. Orders are being fixed. Around 1000-1500 candidates were given jobs illegally but the entire panel was cancelled. One justice who was hearing the case later joined the BJP. Did we ever say that all the judges have turned to BJP. We did not say that. How the genuine candidates will be penalised,” Banerjee said.

He also raised the question if the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s statement that he would trigger an explosion in the beginning of this week was merely coincidental with the date of judgment. “Calcutta High Court’s judgment regarding the cancellation of jobs of all the candidates came up on Monday. Someone was arrested for carrying out recce outside my residence and the matter came up on Monday. Did Adhikari refer to these two incidents beforehand,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee also assured the genuine candidates who earned the jobs through hard work will have nothing to worry about as his party will fight for them with all its might.

“We will not allow the cancellation of the jobs of genuine candidates. One judge after joining BJP said that he had approached BJP and he was also approached by the BJP. It means he had connections with the BJP when he was a sitting judge. The order was revengeful and there were BJP stamps everywhere in the verdict,” he said.After conducting the organisational meeting, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary said that his party will perform better in this Lok Sabha elections.