Section of HC lawyers protest introduction of 3 new Bills

Kolkata: A group of lawyers protested the introduction of three new Bills relating to the criminal justice system at Calcutta High Court on Monday. They did not appear for hearing in any of the courtrooms of the High Court.

Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on Monday. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) take into account some of the current social realities and modern-day crimes.

The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. All fresh FIRs will be registered under the BNS. However, cases filed earlier will continue to be tried under the old laws till their final disposals.

The new laws brought in a modern justice system, incorporating provisions such as Zero FIR, online registration of police complaints, summons through electronic modes such as SMS and mandatory videography of crime scenes for all heinous crimes.

Several concerns plague these three new Bills which have sought to carry out an overhaul of India’s criminal justice system. Some of the concerns are as to how the courts would handle cases which are ongoing and the ones that will come up after July 1.

Many noted jurists are of the opinion that the courts may have to deal with two sets of law, one belonging to the older provisions and the other, the new ones.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the implementation of the three criminal laws. A lawyer on Monday said that a chaotic situation will ensue legally with the implementation of the new Bills. Last week, the state Bar Council had called for the boycott of High Court hearings on Monday and a case was filed against the same reportedly by BJP. The Court had observed that no one can be forced to participate in the protest.