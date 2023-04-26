Section 144 extended, at least 33 arrested

In order to restore peace in Kaliaganj, the Superintendent of Police of North Dinajpur has urged all political parties to abstain from political activities in the district till situation normalises. If any political party violates this order, lawful action will be initiated against them. Section 144 has been promulgated in Kaliaganj Police Station premises and its adjoining areas in ward numbers 4,5,6 and 11 under the Kaliaganj Municipality.

Meanwhile in Raiganj, section 144 was declared in the premises of the office of the District Magistrate and the office of Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District, located at Karnajora and Bogram respectively.

Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police district said: “The situation is now under control. Section 144 has been extended in the areas near Kaliaganj Police Station and in some important places at Karnajora of Raiganj. We have already arrested 33 persons in connection with the torching of the police station and attack on police personnel in Kaliaganj.”

A team of North Dinajpur Trinamool Congress (TMC) committee comprising Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani, Gautam Paul, MLA Karandighi and others led by the Chairman of North Dinajpur TMC committee Kanaiyalal Agarwal had visited Palaibari village in Kaliaganj on Tuesday night and met the family members of the deceased girl. They assured the families of all help and cooperation.

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, the president of North Dinajpur TMC committee said: “Residents of Kaliaganj are known as peace loving. But some BJP leaders are misleading them.” The District Magistrate of North Dinajpur Arvind Mina visited Kaliaganj Police Station on Tuesday night and held a meeting with district police officials.

Incidentally, police had recovered the body of a class XII girl student from a pond at Gangoa village in Kaliyaganj of North Dinajpur on April 21. The family members and locals claimed that the girl was killed after being raped. The post mortem report revealed that death was caused “due to ingestion of poisonous substances.” There was no mention of sexual abuse.

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of protesters — mostly belonging to the tribal and Rajbanshi communities — set the Kaliaganj Police Station on fire and pelted stones on the policemen.

Some policemen took shelter in nearby houses. The irate protesters entered the houses and mercilessly thrashed the policemen. A video showing the assault on policemen had gone viral in social media. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased girl filed a case in the Calcutta High Court, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

The case is scheduled to be heard by the Bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Thursday. Another case had been filed by a lawyer with regards to the Kaliaganj incident.

The lawyer had approached the Calcutta High Court demanding a Central investigative agency to investigate the incident and also demanded proper security to the deceased girl’s family as well as financial assistance.

The family of the deceased girl was brought to Kolkata by BJP, as per news report.

Trinamool Congress leaders have accused BJP of doing politics over the incident.