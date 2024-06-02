Section 144 CrPC imposed in various pockets of Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: No sooner than the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 ended, North 24-Parganas district administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in several places of Sandeshkhali under jurisdiction of Najat Police Station on Sunday.

The restrictions are scheduled to remain in place till Tuesday unless further extended. Sources said since Saturday, multiple incidents of violence took place in Sandeshkhali area.

While Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers got involved in multiple clashes, police were also allegedly attacked by BJP supporters. Even BJP candidate Rekha Patra was seen threatening police personnel. The areas where the clashes took place include Bermajur, Boyarmari, Agarhati and Kanmari. In Agarhati when police detained a man, local women allegedly chased away the police personnel and snatched away the detainee from the police car. This apart, in Boyramari, police were attacked. Stones were allegedly pelted at the cops. To stop such incidents of violence, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Basirhat Police District Hossain Mehedi Rehman announced that to maintain law and order situation, state administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the areas of Sandeshkhali under jurisdiction of Najat Police Station till Tuesday. During the said period, people have been directed not to come out of their homes and gatherings have been prohibited.