Section 144 clamped in Sandeshkhali; Uttam Sardar, BJP’s Bikash Sinha held

Kolkata: The police, reportedly, arrested about 16 persons in connection with the instigation of violence at Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas.



TMC’s Uttam Sardar, soon after his suspension from the party, was arrested from Sandeshkhali area on Saturday evening. BJP leader Bikash Sinha has also been nabbed, it was learnt.

Sardar will be produced before a Basirhat Court tomorrow. The police will pray for custody of both the accused, said sources.

The state administration on Friday night imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and suspended Internet services in 16 Panchayats under Sandeshkhali I and II blocks.

“We have arrested 14 persons so far and have resorted to picketing and patrolling of the entire area. We are enquiring into all the complaints that we have received in connection with the incident and accordingly will take legal steps,” Siddhnath Gupta, DG, SCRB (State Crime Record Bureau) said. Gupta along with other police personnel conducted a route

march in Sandeshkhali.

Gupta said that the situation has been brought under control and force will be deployed as long as the situation demands. “I will urge people to lodge complaints with us if they have any and we will surely investigate on a case-to-case basis,” he added.

A senior police official said they are taking all precautions to restore peace as the class 10 board exams are going on.

“We will take strict action against the perpetrators,” he said. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Additional Director-General (Law and Order) Manoj Verma urged people not to take the law into their

own hands.

“Investigation is underway into all complaints that have been lodged and action will be taken. At the same time, if someone takes the law into their hands, the law will take its own course. The situation is at present under control,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Governor C V Ananda Bose who is presently in Bengaluru has sought a report on the Sandeshkhali incident from the state administration. He sought information about the steps taken by the government and the efforts made to restore peace at Sandeshkhali. Bose is expected to return to the city on Sunday. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a BJP delegation to Raj Bhavan on Saturday afternoon and demanded the Governor’s intervention in the case.

“We are giving 24 hours to the Governor. If peace is not restored in Sandeshkhali by Sunday, we will violate section 144 and march to Sandeshkhali,” Adhikari said.

BJP leaders also set fire to the gazette notification of Section 144 in front of Raj Bhavan.

Locals staging a protest demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his associates had turned violent in Sandeshkhali on Friday with a house being vandalised and poultry farms set on fire.

Shajahan has been absconding since last month after a ED team went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam case.