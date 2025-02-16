Secondary examinee killed in family dispute; father and uncle arrested

Alipurduar: A family dispute turned fatal in Chalnir Pak, Chaparer Par-I Gram Panchayat, as a secondary examinee lost his life following a violent altercation. The police have arrested the student’s father, Sajoy Debnath and uncle, Arup Debnath, in connection with the incident.

The conflict, which erupted on Friday night over a land dispute between brothers Sajoy and Arup, escalated into violence. According to sources, the student, Sukanta Debnath, accompanied his father to his uncle’s house, allegedly armed with a sharp weapon. A scuffle ensued, during which Arup Debnath and his wife sustained injuries. In retaliation, Sajoy and Sukanta were allegedly tied up and severely beaten.

Police intervened, rescuing the injured family members and admitting them to Alipurduar District Hospital. Due to severe head injuries, Sukanta was transferred to MJN Medical College in Cooch Behar on Saturday, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. However, authorities have yet to disclose who was directly responsible for the fatal assault. Alipurduar Superintendent of Police, Y Raghuvamshi, stated: “An investigation has been launched against both families and legal action will be taken accordingly.”

Although Sukanta was scheduled to appear for his Secondary mathematics examination on Saturday morning, the administration had arranged for him to take the exam at the hospital. However, he was unable to do so. On Sunday, police conducted an autopsy at MJN Medical College before handing over the body to the family. Meanwhile, the accused, Sajoy and Arup, remain hospitalised and have yet to be presented in court. Police will proceed with legal action once they recover.