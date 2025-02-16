Secondary examinee ‘assaulted’ by Panchayat member & husband

Cooch Behar: A Secondary examinee was allegedly assaulted by a Panchayat member and her husband for objecting to loud music being played late at night. The incident occurred in the Okrabari area of Dinhata subdivision, sparking tension in the locality. The injured student has been admitted to Dinhata Sub Divisional Hospital.

Following the incident, cops from Dinhata Police Station visited the spot. However, according to police sources, no formal complaint has been lodged yet. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. Reacting to the incident, Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit Dey Bhowmik stated: “I condemn the incident. The administration will take action as per the law.”

According to reports, the student, a secondary examinee from Okrabari Aalawakas High School, had requested the Panchayat member’s family to lower the volume of a sound system being played at their house late at night as it was disrupting her studies. The student’s mother, Safiun Nahar, alleged that her daughter was assaulted by the Panchayat member and her husband after making the request. She further claimed that her daughter was also threatened before being hospitalised. However, Panchayat member Murshida Khatoon has denied the allegations, stating: “At the time of the incident, my husband was not present. The claims against us are baseless. No sound system was played at our house.

This is a family dispute and false accusations are being made to tarnish our image.”