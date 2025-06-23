Secondary Education Board bars outsourcing of question papers

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has barred all affiliated schools from outsourcing the preparation of question papers for internal assessments, including the selection test for Madhyamik 2026.

In a recent notification, the Board made it clear that schools must prepare their own question papers and mention the name of the institution prominently at the top of each script. No external agencies or bodies may be engaged for this purpose, the directive states.

Heads of institutions have been urged to strictly adhere to the prescribed syllabus division, marking schemes, and sample question formats available on the WBBSE website while framing question papers for Classes VI to X.

“The summative question paper should be formulated with the expected learning outcomes in mind,” the notice read. “The evaluation process should serve as a tool to measure the extent to which these outcomes have been achieved.”

Heads of institutions have also been asked to remain vigilant, with a warning that any violations of the guidelines will result in accountability.

In addition to these guidelines, the Board has also released the schedule for upcoming evaluations. The second Summative Evaluation for Classes VI to X will be held between August 1 and 8, while the third Summative Evaluation for Classes VI to IX is scheduled from December 1 to 10. The Selection Test for Madhyamik (Class X) will take place between November 3 and 13. No tests are to be conducted on sectional holidays, the Board has clarified.