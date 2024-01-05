Secondary Education Board allows registration of candidates till Jan 10

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will allow submission of enrolment forms of registered candidates till January 10 following applications from several schools to extend the date for such submission citing failure on their part to do the needful within the earlier last date of December 31, 2023, notified by the Board.



The Board on Friday further notified that the admit cards of the candidates appearing for the 2024 Madhyamik examinations will be distributed through respective camp offices on January 22 from 11 am to 5 pm.

The heads of institutions have been asked to collect admit cards from camp offices and the students will have to collect the same from their respective schools on January 24.

In a notification issued to the heads of institutions, the WBBSE has clearly stated that no further submission of enrolment forms will be allowed after 3 pm on January 10, under any circumstances.

“Several schools did not submit the enrolment forms of their schools for the ensuing Madhyamik examination due to negligence and apathy. However, considering the interest of the students we have allowed a last and final window for the same. The concerned examinees will not be able to sit for the examination if their enrolment forms are not submitted by January 10, “ WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said.

A headmaster of a school in south Kolkata said that the schools cannot always be held responsible for such delays. “In several schools, the students have not filled up requisite forms or completed registration in due time. They have applied to the schools at the last moment which has contributed to such a situation,” the headmaster said.

Meanwhile, the WBBSE’s notification states that any error in the admit cards shall be brought to the notice of the regional council offices of the Board in writing within January 29, failing which no such application will be entertained.

The Madhyamik examination 2024 will start from February 2 with 12 lakh students slated to appear for the examination.