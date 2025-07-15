Secondary Edu Board to host colloquium on social emotional learning in Durgapur

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to host a state-level colloquium on August 1 in Durgapur, aimed at equipping secondary school teachers with strategies to implement Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in classrooms, in line with the State Education Policy (SEP).

The one-day event, titled “Fostering Social Emotional Learning in Secondary Schools of West Bengal: Eliminating Disparities Through Inclusive and Equitable Education”, seeks to familiarise educators with the skills needed to nurture students’ emotional and social development.

According to the SEP, SEL is a process through which individuals, children and adults alike, acquire and apply the knowledge, attitudes and skills required to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, show empathy, build positive relationships and make responsible decisions. The policy emphasises that strong social and emotional skills are closely linked with improved academic performance, better job performance and overall success in life. It further highlights that schools play a crucial role in cultivating these skills by fostering supportive and positive learning environments. In a recent statement, the WBBSE noted: “The effective use of SEL techniques is expected not only to enhance students’ academic performance but also to improve their chances of future success in life.”

Officials further emphasised that large-scale deliberation is essential to address the strategic changes currently underway, under the guidance of the School Education department and the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM).

State Education minister Bratya Basu is slated to attend as chief guest, while Education secretary Binod Kumar and Subhra Chakraborty, secretary of the School Education department and state project director of PBSSM, will feature as guest of honour and distinguished guest, respectively.