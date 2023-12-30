Secondary Edu Board seeks undertaking from schools

Kolkata: Observing inconsistency in schools submitting the registration form of class IX students who will appear for Madhyamik examination in 2025, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) were “forced” to seek undertaking from schools stating that they do not have any class IX students left behind for registration.



The last date of submission of the registration was September 13. Later, the Board allowed the schools to submit the registration forms till December 31 along with a late fine. According to an official, the Board is exasperated with the delay by schools and they have been asked to submit an undertaking mentioning “no student of the school has been left out inadvertently or otherwise.”

The schools will have to submit the same at the camp offices which will be set up for the distribution of admit cards of candidates who will be appearing for Madhyamik 2024. “Please note, the distribution process of admit cards of candidates for Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2024 may get impeded for schools who fail to submit such ‘undertaking’ in prescribed format,” the Board stated.

After submitting the undertaking, if any school still appears before the Board for any case of pending registration, then the Board will consider it on a case-to-case basis. If permitted by the Board, then the same will be accepted till 2 pm on March 31 along with overdue fees of Rs 300 in addition to registration fees, processing fees and final undertaking.

However, after March 31, no application for admitting forms of registration for Class IX students will be accepted by the Board.