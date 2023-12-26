Secondary Edu Board publishes details of district nodal advisory committee

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) published a list with names, institutions and contact number of members of the district nodal advisory committee, emergency response team and district monitoring team for the upcoming Madhyamik examination.



The district nodal advisory committee will be a non-executive committee and help the convenor for specific issues as and when requested for. The district monitoring team will act in close coordination with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and would execute duty as directed by the district convenors. Meanwhile, ERT will respond to emergency issues like hospitalisation.

Over 12 lakh candidates have registered for the Madhyamik this year. Examinations are scheduled to take place from February 2 to 12. The revised schedule by the Board includes First Languages on February 2, Second Languages on February 3, History on February 5, Geography on February 6, Mathematics on February 8, Life Science on February 9, Physical Science on February 10 and optional elective subjects on February 12.

Meanwhile, in connection with Madhyamik, the Board has notified that teachers and non-teaching staff of schools selected as centres and venues for the exam may be granted Child Care Leave (CCL) or Paternity Leave only under the circumstance when their child is a candidate for secondary or higher secondary exam of any statutory Board.

“Any other nature of application of Child Care Leave (CCL) or Paternity Leave during the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2024 shall have to be forwarded to WBBSE (addressed to Deputy Secretary-Academic) for its prior consideration and approval,” the notice stated.