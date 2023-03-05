Secondary Edu Board lists out recommendation cancellations of 157 assistant teachers

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) published a list of recommendation cancellations of 157 assistant teachers (IX and X) of first SLST 2016. WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly on Saturday said this will not impact the paper checking process and result of this year’s Madhyamik examination.



The Madhyamik examination ended on March 4. According to Ganguly, the paper checking process will now begin.

This will include 1,153 head examiners and 41,000 examiners. When asked if the recent dismissal of 775 assistant teachers will impact the process, Ganguly denied any interference as the selected examiners are experienced.

At least 6,98,627 candidates had appeared for the Madhyamik examination in 2,867 centres across the state from February 23 to March 4. The results of the examination will be published by the Board by the last week of May.

However, the termination had impacted the invigilation process in 159 centres because 185 of 618 teachers were in charge of invigilation for the mathematics examination, which had taken

place on Thursday and physical science, that took place on Friday. “We had instructed the District Inspector of schools to arrange the replacements,” Ganguly had said.

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission had published the list of 618 teachers whose recommendations were cancelled after manipulations were found in their OMR sheets.

They had mentioned that the list of the remaining candidates out of 952 will be published subsequently.

On March 3, they published a list with names of 157 candidates. Therefore, till now,

jobs of 775 assistant teachers stand cancelled.