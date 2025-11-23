Secondary Edu Board issues warning as schools advance 3rd summative exam

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has warned recognised schools against advancing the third summative evaluation, after finding that several institutions began the tests well before the Board’s prescribed window of December 1-10. A June 20 order had set the dates for Classes VI to IX, barring any school from starting early. Despite this, government, aided and private unaided schools reportedly conducted examinations 7 to 15 days ahead of schedule.

Following reports of violations, deputy secretary (academic) Rhitabrata Chatterjee issued a notification on November 21 stating that schools were “deliberately violating” the earlier directive and instructing heads of institutions to adhere to the approved schedule. Officials said advancing exams curtailed teaching days, already reduced by the extended summer break and the month-long Puja vacation.

They added that non-compliant schools might receive show-cause notices and could be called before the Board’s disciplinary committee. Temporary suspension of heads remains an option if explanations are not accepted.

One of the schools against which complaints had been filed for planning to start exams from November 24 has since revised its routine. The head of Chakdaha Ramlal Academy said the earlier schedule had been withdrawn and examinations would now begin on December 2.

The directive has drawn differing responses from teachers. Some support the Board, arguing that a uniform timetable prevents disruption to the academic calendar. Others have sought withdrawal of the November 21 notification.

The All Post Graduate Teachers’ Welfare Association said the nine to ten-day window was difficult for schools with limited classrooms, furniture or subject teachers to conduct examinations for five classes together. It noted that workloads had risen with holistic report cards, while online systems used for uploading results remained unreliable.