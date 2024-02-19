Secondary Edu Board introduces online marks submission

Kolkata: In their efforts to digitise the examination-evaluation process, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has introduced online marks submission for Madhyamik examination 2024.



Starting from 2024, marks submission process for all subjects of Madhyamik examination will be done online. The Board had introduced partial online verification since 2023 and taking this step forward, this initiative has been introduced. According to a Board official, this will enhance efficiency and streamline the submission process.

“We understand that transitioning to a new system may pose challenges, which is why it is encouraged to seek assistance from the scrutineers. You (head examiners) can enlist the support of four to five scrutineers suitable in helping you to navigate the online marks submission process effectively in due time,” the Board stated in a notification to all the head examiners. Further, a detailed video demonstration will be shared with them to familiarise them with the online submission process of marks. The head examiners have been asked to understand the steps involved and reach out to the examination department of the Board in case of any trouble. As a token of appreciation for their effort to adapt to the new system, a consolidated honorarium of Rs 500 will be paid by the Board at the time of payment of remuneration to the head examiners, subject to completion of online submission of marks. State Education minister Bratya Basu had recently inaugurated the online marks submission portal of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). This system, according to Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, will save Council time considering the previous process included marks being handwritten, collected at regional offices, sent to Council, scanned and uploaded.

Madhyamik 2024 took place from February 2 to 12. This year 9.23 lakh candidates sat for the exam, which was a huge increase from last year’s figures which was 6,98,628 candidates. The examination this year had taken place in 2,675 examination centres.