Secondary Edu Board increases committee members for smooth conduct of Madhyamik

Kolkata: To ensure the seamless conduct of the 2025 Madhyamik examinations, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has significantly increased the number of members in three

key committees.

The Board recently published the list of members, revealing over 400 names across the three committees, almost double the number from the previous year. These committees will play distinct roles in overseeing the smooth operation of the examinations.

The District Nodal Advisory Committee (DNAC), a non-executive body, will assist the convenor or joint convenor with any specific issues that may arise during the exam process. The Emergency Response Team (ERT) will handle any emergency situations, such as hospitalisations.

The District Monitoring Team (DMT) will work in close coordination with the ERT and is tasked with inspecting examination centres a week before the exams begin, ensuring they comply with the Board’s guidelines.

Previously, each district sub-division had one DMT member, but this year, the team size has been increased to two members per sub-division.

Subrata Ghosh, secretary of WBBSE, commented: “We have already conducted district-level meetings with headmasters. Based on these discussions, we have appointed the necessary members as required.”

Sanjay Barua, headmaster of Naraindass Bangur Memorial Multipurpose School, welcomed the decision, saying: “The number of Madhyamik examinees is far higher than that of Higher Secondary students, making it challenging to manage everything with just one DMT member. The increase in the number of members will certainly expedite the process.”