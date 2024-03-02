Secondary Edu Board directs schools to comply by rules

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday directed schools to strictly adhere to the various instructions given by the Board with regards to conducting of assembly, teaching and non-teaching staff attendance and bounden duties.

The Board has come to know that the ambience of schools is getting violated due to non-compliance of the various directions given by them to uphold the effective internal functioning of the schools.

“The people in the state of West Bengal have always been a leading beacon of light for the country due to their commitment towards education and culture, and the schools have been the cradle for imbibing leadership spirit, innovative minds and creative excellence. Imperatively, therefore, discipline and compliance towards attaining the benchmark set, all concerned are reminded for maintenance in standards in School Education,” the Board in its notification stated.

Under the section “Prayer/Assembly, Attendance and Bounden Duties” the Board had specified that teaching and non-teaching staff arriving after 11:15 am will be marked absent. They had also requested the teachers to refrain from using smartphones during the course of the teaching learning process. It was also specified that regular academic meetings should be held to review and analyse performance in order for overall academic betterment of the students. Used books of secondary students must be returned to school after advancement to the new class, it was notified, amongst many other instructions.

On February 27, the Board had notified the recognised secondary schools, who have not submitted the undertaking with regards to class IX registration as per an earlier notice, to submit the same immediately in their respective WBBSE regional office.

In a notice dated January 31, it was informed by the Board that the schools will have to submit the undertaking within February. However, in cases where the schools still appear before the Board for any case of pending registration for a student of class IX (2023), such applications will be considered on a case-to-case basis and if permitted, then the same will be accepted till March 31 along with an overdue

fee of Rs 300.