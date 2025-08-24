Second SLST: WBSSC reopens application window for ‘untainted’ candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has reopened the application portal for the second State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025, but only for candidates who were appointed in the previous recruitment cycle and later declared “untainted.”

The move follows a Supreme Court directive issued on August 21, which allowed such candidates to take part in the fresh selection process without being subjected to the new eligibility norm of securing at least 50% marks in graduation or post-graduation. The apex court had earlier permitted them to remain in service until December 31, 2025.

The special portal went live on Saturday evening and will remain open until 5 pm on September 2. The payment gateway will, however, stay active until 11.59 pm the same day. Admit cards for new applicants can be downloaded from the evening of September 3. The Commission clarified that candidates who have already applied and received admit cards need not reapply.

The WBSSC also confirmed that there will be no change in the examination schedule. Candidates for Classes IX–X will sit for the written test on September 7, while aspirants for Classes XI–XII will appear on September 14.

In all, there are 35,726 assistant teacher posts in state-aided and sponsored schools, including 23,212 vacancies in Classes IX–X and 12,514 in Classes XI–XII.

Officials explained that postponement was not feasible in view of the upcoming festive season, with Mahalaya falling on September 21. They noted that alternative dates would have been difficult to secure, leaving little time to complete the recruitment process within the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, a virtual meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary was held on Friday to review preparations for the smooth conduct of the exams. Officials were directed to ensure uninterrupted traffic movement, put disaster management measures in place, and prevent malpractice.