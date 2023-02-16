Second electric furnance commissioned for crematorium in Raiganj

raiganj: The second electric furnace was commissioned in Raiganj. On Thursday, Sandip Biswas, the Chairman of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, inaugurated the second unit of the electric furnace at Raiganj Bandar Crematorium.



Earlier in 2019, the first electric furnace was inaugurated. There are two crematoriums in Raiganj. One at Kharmuja

Ghat and another is at Bandar Ghat on the bank of Kulik

River. It was a long-standing demand of Raiganj residents that a second electric furnace should come up in any one of the two crematoriums.

Raiganj Municipality had sent a proposal to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department.

“Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department had sanctioned Rs. 68.82 lakh for the project. Today (Thursday), the second electric furnace has been commissioned at the Raiganj Bandar Crematorium,”

said Biswas.