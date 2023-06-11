Second edition of Uttar Banga Ratna Awards held

Kolkata: The second edition of the Bengal Chamber Education Committee’s initiative in North Bengal—Uttar Banga Ratna Awards—designed to felicitate achievements and contributions made by individuals who have played a significant role in the development of the North Bengal was held



on Saturday.

The event started with a panel discussion on the “Contribution of North Bengal in the Business and Development of West Bengal as well as India”. The panel discussion was moderated by Abhijit Chatterjee, Chairman & CEO, Ascensive Educare Limited and the panellists were Prof (Dr) Anupam Basu Pro– Vice-Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, Rita Sengupta, Dr Sandip Sengupta, Dean, North Bengal Medical College & Hospital and Peter Lepcha, Acting Administrator, St Paul’s School,

Darjeeling.

The award ceremony started with a special category of award this year Uttarer Nakshatra. This special award was given to the Northern Star of Bengali Literature, Samaresh Mazumdar, who passed away recently. The Award was received by his daughter.

This year the awards were given to St. Paul’s School, Darjeeling in the Education Category, Peter Lepcha, received the award on behalf of the School.

The other awardees included, former Indian table tennis player Mantu Ghosh, Sports Category, Rita Sengupta, community worker in the Social Category, Rudra Chatterjee, managing director, Luxmi Group and Chairman, Obeetee in the Business Category and North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in the Health Care Category, Sanjay Mallick, MSVP & Dr Sandip Sengupta, Dean, North Bengal Medical College & Hospital have received the award.