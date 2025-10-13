‘Second edition of ‘Sebaashray’ Health camp from December’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday told his party leaders and activists that the second edition of ‘Sebaashray’ Health camp will resume in December this year, sources within the party said.

He asked the party leaders to make all the necessary arrangements for the same. Banerjee also urged all the party leaders to take part in the “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” initiative of the state government.

It was also learnt that Banerjee told the party leaders that he would hold meetings with leaders from all the Assembly segments under his Lok Sabha Constituency. He emphasised better coordination with the local people.

Banerjee attended the “Bijoya Sammelani” at the party office at Amtala under his Lok Sabha Constituency, Diamond Harbour, amid much fanfare. Hundreds of people congregated outside the party office on both sides of the roads to have a glimpse of Banerjee. Many residents of Diamond Harbour started pouring in outside the party office since the afternoon to express their ‘Bijoya’ wishes to their MP as he walked in. The party leaders, not only from Diamond Harbour but from the entire district of South 24-Parganas, assembled at the event, making it a social gathering of the leaders and activists alike from across the district, sources said.

The Diamond Harbour MP entered the party office at around 4 pm as scheduled. All the top party leaders from all the Assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour took part in the event. He waved his hands at the people standing outside the Amtala party office.

The first edition of Sebaashray had seen an unprecedented success as it served about 10 lakh patients in its 70-day journey. The first edition started in December last year and continued till March this year.

Expressing joy, Banerjee during that time had posted on social media: “What an extraordinary journey it has been!” Banerjee’s ‘Sebaashray’ health camp brought joy to people’s lives as lakhs of patients had received a varied range of Health services at their doorsteps.