Second edition of four-day ‘Dalit Sahitya Utsav’ commences in Kolkata

kolkata: Narayan Samat feels happy with the way Dalit literature has progressed over the years.



The 75-year-old Dalit writer and journalist from Sabang told Millennium Post that education plays a key role in the promotion of Dalit literary works.

“The scenario has changed in the last 10 years. Today, more Dalits are becoming educated and therefore, there is awareness and promotion of Dalit literature,” said Samat, who was felicitated for his contribution to Dalit literature at the second edition of Dalit Sahitya Utsav at Nandan premises on Friday. Samat has been researching Dalit literature for 52 years.

More than 70 stalls and 250 Dalit writers and researchers will attend the four-day lit fest in Kolkata.

Organised by West Bengal Dalit Sahitya Academy and the state Information and Cultural Affairs Department on the occasion of the 132nd Ambedkar Jayanti, the four-day lit fest (ending on April 17) will have cultural programmes, discussions on Dalit literature and storytelling sessions.

West Bengal minister Indranil Sen was also present on the occasion where Dalit writers Krishnakali Mandal, Nandalal Bauri, Anil Kumar Biswas and Milan Roy were felicitated for their contribution to Dalit works.

“The Dalit Sahitya Academy was a dream of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Under her guidance, we have been able to promote Dalit literature and work relentlessly for the marginalised section of the society,” said noted Dalit writer Manoranjan Byapari, also president of the academy.