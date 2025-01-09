Second edition of CONWOO Siliguri to begin on January 10

Siliguri: The second edition of CONWOO Siliguri-2025 will kick off on January 10. The three-day event will take place at the exhibition ground near IG Office, Siliguri and will continue till January 12.

This year’s event is poised to be the most impactful yet, with over 250 top brands showcasing the latest products and innovations in Architecture, Building Materials, Construction, and Wood industries.

It is organised by Eventage Trade Fair & Events Pvt Ltd and Hardware Merchants Association, Siliguri.

After the success of the previous edition, which attracted 170 exhibitors, this year’s expo anticipates over 10,000 attendees, including key industry stakeholders, professionals, and enthusiasts. Over three days, visitors will experience a dynamic showcase featuring the latest in building materials, cutting-edge construction technology, and advanced design trends. Live demonstrations and specialized displays will provide attendees with a hands-on look at industry innovations and market-leading products.