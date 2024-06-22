Second annual govt-aided school meet held in city

Kolkata: At a time when climate change is leading to hotter nights in many Indian cities, it was encouraging to see a strong emphasis on environmental protection at the second annual government-aided school meet, in Kolkata, on Friday.

Students exhibited projects like a smart helmet for accident detection from Kamrabad Girls High School, smart watering systems for plants from Shibrampur Nanilal Vidyapith and Kalkikapur Basantidevi Balika Vidyalaya and smart city initiatives for energy conservation by Balia Nagar Chandra Balika Vidyalaya. The event featured insightful talks and panel discussions and many more activities in the presence of Anurag Pratap, VP, digital inclusion and sustainability leader, Capgemini, India, Kalyan Mukhopadhyay, retired IPS, former DIG CID of West Bengal, Shabina N Omar, Officer on Special Duty, Education Directorate, department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal and Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO, Techno India Group. Among the various panel discussions, one that interested the young students focused on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on education.

Dr Bose spoke about AI’s transformative role in the educational sector.

Reflecting on the recent NEET UG paper leak scam, he spoke about the potential of AI to enhance ethical standards in society.