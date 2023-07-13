SEC to hold repoll in 20 booths

The state Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday cancelled polls in 20 booths in Sankrail block of Howrah, Singur in Hooghly and Habra II block in North 24-Parganas.

The Commission will hold a repoll in these booths as the poll panel has come across irregularities during counting in these booths. As many as 15 of these booths are based in Sankrail, one in Singur and 4 in Habra.

The Commission’s order of countermand states that forcible occupation of polled ballot papers has taken place in these counting venues in such a manner that the result of counting in these booths cannot be ascertained.

It was alleged that on July 11, the counting day, ballot papers in the 15 booths in Manikpur and Sarenga under Sankrail block were looted at the behest of local MLA Priya Pal.

The Commission had sought reports from the concerned poll officials and after receipt of the same, the decision of countermanding was taken.

In one of the four booths in North 24-Parganas where repoll will take place, Trinamool candidate Mahadeb Mati had chewed some ballot papers at the booth located at Bhurkunda Emdalia Senior Madrasah.