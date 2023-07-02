SEC to get police personnel from neighbouring states, if Centre doesn’t send adequate Central force

Kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) is planning to bring in police forces from the neighbouring states like Odisha, Jharkhand for smooth conduct of the Panchayat polls, if it does not receive 822 companies of Central forces requisitioned by the Commission.



About 337 companies of Central paramilitary forces are expected to reach the state latest by Monday.

However, the Commission is still in the dark about whether it will receive the remaining 485 companies.

State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha on Sunday held meetings with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Secretary of state Panchayats department on the aspect of putting strong security measures for peaceful polls on July 8. The possibility of bringing in police forces from other states was also discussed at the meeting.

About 65,000 state police force and another 15,000 police force from Kolkata Police will also be available with the Commission for the elections. Some companies of specialized forces will also be provided by the state government.

The Commission has issued directions to the district panchayat election officers as well as the concerned police administration to deploy 315 companies of central paramilitary forces that have started reaching the state since Thursday for area domination, naka checking and confidence-building measure. The Central forces should be deployed at interstate checkpoints and for patrolling.

As per instructions of the SEC, the Central forces should be specially deployed in the places for patrolling and doing route marches from where the Commission or the district administration has received complaints of political violence, intimidation or threats.

The Central forces shall invariably be used as mobile force covering the entire district.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the Commission to have Central forces in all the polling booths during the elections.