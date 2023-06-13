SEC seeks report on Bhangar violence over nomination filing

Kolkata: West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) is learnt to have sought reports over the violence that broke out at Bhangar, South 24-Parganas on Tuesday over nomination filing as a clash between Trinamool Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) led to the hurling of bombs and glass bottles, leaving some persons injured.



Clashes broke out near the BDO office at Bhangar-II on Tuesday between TMC and ISF supporters, resulting in the hurling of bombs while glass bottles flew like missiles. The clash resulted in the injury of some police personnel, including the SI of Kashipur Police Station.

Sources said almost 100 bombs were hurled and at one time, the police had to retreat due to the intensity of the attack. Rapid action forces were deployed to contain the situation. Barricades were laid to stop the advances of the rioters.

The clashes took place near the BDO office despite a Section 144 imposed in the one-kilometre radius of all nomination filing centres.

The police had to fire tear gas to quell tension. Sources said the police also had to fire seven rounds of bullets. Some of the ISF workers were arrested by the police.

ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui, who is the Bhangar MLA, alleged that their candidate was injured in the attack by TMC. He alleged that the clash broke out when their candidates were headed towards the BDO office to file nominations but were attacked by TMC workers.

TMC leader and Canning East MLA, Saukat Mollah alleged that the clash was pre-planned by the ISF to stall the Nabajowar campaign. He held Naushad Siddiqui for the violence. He threatened that Siddiqui will soon pay the price for Tuesday’s attack on TMC workers.

TMC strongman of Bhangar, Arabul Islam had recently appealed for peace during panchayat polls but ISF workers alleged that violence by TMC workers was carried out at the orders of Arabul. A bomb was recovered from the dashboard of what allegedly is the vehicle of Arabul’s son, Hakimul Islam. The car was found in a vandalised condition. TMC has termed it a conspiracy by the ISF.