SEC seeks report on allegations of engaging contractual workers in poll duty

Kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday sought a report from district Panchayat election officers of 13 districts from where allegations of engaging contractual polling personnel in the election process have surfaced.



The report should reach the office of the Commission by Tuesday night.

The Calcutta High Court had passed a verdict that no contractual staff and civic volunteers should be deployed for Panchayat elections. Following the court order, the Commission too has directed the districts to strictly follow such orders.

According to sources, allegations of involving contractual workers in the poll process have been received from districts like East Midnapore, East Burdwan, Jalpaiguri, North 24-Parganas, West Midnapore, North Dinajpur, Murshidabad etc.

“The Commission will examine the reports and necessary action will be taken in case of any non-adherence to the order of the judiciary and poll panel in this regard,” an official of state Election Commission said.