SEC seeks report from DM, SP on violence in South 24-Parganas

For the second consecutive day, Bhangar and Canning in South 24-Parganas witnessed violence over nomination filing, forcing the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha to seek a detailed report from the district magistrate and the Superintendent of Police (SP).

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, Sunil Haldar, is learnt to have sustained a bullet injury. Protests broke out on Basanti Highway where some vehicles were vandalised.

Sources said that there was a clash between followers of

TMC block president Saibal Lahiri and Canning (West) MLA Paresh Ram Das. Lahiri alleged his followers were attacked near the Canning bus stand while they were on their way to file nominations. The followers of Das allegedly resisted them from filing nominations. Public transport came to a halt between Barali to Ghatakpukur. Police reached the spot and fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. Some police personnel were injured, including the SDPO, sources said.

Ruling party workers marched towards the BDO office in Bhangar-I, alleging attacks on them by ISF workers. This was in gross violation of Section 144 which is in effect outside the nomination centres. Both TMC and ISF workers claimed the weapons in hand are for “defending” themselves against attacks. Some police vehicles were vandalised.

On getting reports of violence, the SEC Rajiva Sinha is learnt to have sought urgent and detailed reports from the district magistrate and the SP of South 24-Parganas. He has called them over the telephone and took instant updates. He has asked them to keep him updated about the situation. He also inquired about the measures taken to quell the tension.