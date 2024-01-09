SEC Rajiva Sinha files affidavit tendering ‘unconditional apology’

Kolkata: The State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha on Monday filed an affidavit tendering “unconditional apology” to Calcutta High Court in a contempt of court issued in connection with panchayat polls.



It was issued acting on a petition filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who accused the State Election Commission of not following the directives in ensuring free and fair panchayat polls. The Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam observed that they will first go through the details of the affidavit and thereafter hear the matter on February 23.

On October 13 last year, the contempt of court rule was issued against the SEC and Sinha had personally appeared at the Court in November following a directive in the matter. He was given additional time by the Division Bench to reply to the notice issued.

It has been issued for the failure to comply with the court’s order for deployment of central forces in the state Panchayat election which was held earlier this year. “A reading of the above paragraphs will show that the court was of the opinion that the order and direction issued in the writ petition has not been complied with in its letter and spirit,” the judgement stated referring to the first order passed on June 21.

According to the Court’s direction on June 15, the State Election Commission was directed to requisition

the deployment of central forces for all the districts in the state and the direction was supposed to be complied with by SEC within 48 hours. According to the judgement, the first requisition was made on June 20.