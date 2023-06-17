SEC may move SC over HC order

Kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) is likely to move Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court’s direction to the Commission on Thursday to deploy Central forces across the state within 48 hours for smooth conduct of the Panchayat polls on July 8.



The state government is also likely to file a separate petition in this regard taking the same stand as the SEC.

According to sources, the Congress and the BJP have already filed a caveat in the apex court anticipating the state government and Commission’s moving Supreme Court. According to sources, the case will be filed on Saturday morning.

State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha along with senior officials of the Commission held a meeting with Home Secretary and ADG (Law and Order) on Friday evening. According to sources, the decision of moving the higher forum challenging the High Court’s verdict was taken at the meeting.

When asked about the deployment of Central forces as per Calcutta High Court’s order, Sinha said: “We have not yet taken any decision. Will inform you as and when any decision is taken.”

The SEC, with the help of the state government, is continuing with its exercise of identifying sensitive booths for the Panchayat polls scheduled to take place on July 8.