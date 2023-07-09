SEC likely to compensate poll workers affected in violence

Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) has assured that it will extend compensation to the polling agents who were affected by the violence that prevailed during the Panchayat elections in the state.



Despite court orders to the state election body, the rural polls in the state were marked by violence leading to the loss of lives of political workers of all parties.

However, it was not just political workers who had to bear the impact of the

violence but it was also polling agents who bore the brunt.

The SEC is learnt to have assured that such polling agents who were affected by violence will be compensated.

Sources said that about four lakh polling agents were on the field on Saturday and the state election body has received a massive number of complaints which are yet to be fully analyzed.

About 10 telephone lines were opened at the state election body for receiving complaints while sources said that 80 per cent of those were disposed of. Complaints also poured in through e-mails.

On poll day, as per reports received, in Murshidabad, polling officers fled from two booths after ballot boxes were snatched and votes were looted. The same occurred in a booth at Rampurhat in the district.

In several places, reports of ballot box loot and vote rigging were reported from several areas such as Jyangra-Hathiara-II, Haldia, North 24-Parganas, Raninagar in Diamond Harbour, Shamshergunj, Murshidabad, Domkal, Howrah, among others.