SEC directs DMs to send reports on repolling

Kolkata: The State Election Commission has directed District Magistrates to send reports regarding recommendation of repolling after examining the list of the BJP’s demands of repoll.



The BJP on July 9, a day after the three-tier Panchayat elections, had submitted through e-mail a list of over 5,000 booths across the state demanding fresh polls. The poll panel on the same date had forwarded the list to the District Magistrates with a request to examine those at the time of post-poll scrutiny.

The Commission has enclosed the list once again and asked the District Magistrates to submit a report to the panel within 24 hours stating whether they recommend repolling in any of these booths.

The Commission had further requested them to send a separate report of all other lists, letters or complaints received from different corners for examination during post-poll scrutiny.

The Commission held repolling in 696 booths across the state on July 10.

The SEC on Thursday had countermanded polls in 20 booths in Sankrail block of Howrah, Singur in Hooghly and Habra II block in North 24-Parganas. The Commission will hold repolling in these booths as the poll panel has come across irregularities during counting there. Around 15 of these booths are based in Sankrail, one in Singur and four in Habra.

The Commission’s order of countermanding states that forcible occupation of polled ballot papers has taken place in these counting venues in such a manner that the result of counting in these booths cannot be ascertained.