SEC adds more teeth to security measures

Kolkata: Following the incidents of sporadic violence over nomination filing on Saturday, the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) has taken further measures to add more teeth to the security which includes complete videography of the filing process.



The state election body is learnt to have taken a lesson from yesterday’s incidents and has accordingly announced measures to curb such clashes.

On Saturday, tension was high in Murshidabad following the murder of a Congress worker Fulchand Sheikh. Workers of the ruling party clashed with their counterparts of the Opposition parties in the state.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha was called to the Raj Bhavan by Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday where the latter sought updates regarding security arrangements. The Governor inquired as to whether the state poll body is mulling the deployment of Central forces.

On Sunday, it was learnt that the WBSEC has taken certain measures for foolproof security during nomination filing. This includes a complete videography of the nomination filing process. The nominations can be filed till June 15. The SEC has also met the district authorities and the police supers, briefing them on the measures they need to take to avert incidents that took place on Saturday. The commission has already sought reports from the district magistrate of Murshidabad and other districts which reported incidents of violence.

Furthermore, the SEC has asked the state police to tighten security more in areas near state borders. This mainly includes North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Murshidabad, Asansol etc. Sources said that he was receiving complaints that people from outside the state are being brought in to create havoc during the polls.

Strict orders have been given to search and seize illegal weapons. The TMC local leader of Domkal, Murshidabad from whom a gun was seized on Saturday was arrested on Sunday.

The SEC has also emphasised increasing security checkpoints. Further, complaints can be lodged through the Electronic Grievance Management System (EGMS), a portal-based system whose link is on the website of the WBSEC. Opposition parties have demanded the installation of CCTV cameras at the booths.