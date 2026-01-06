Sebaashray to be held across Barrackpore LS Constituency

Kolkata: Under the Sebaashray initiative, modelled on Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour model, health camps will be organised across all Assembly segments of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha Constituency, local MLA Partha Bhowmik said.

Bhowmik said that three to four Sebaashray camps will be held in each Assembly segment. Ahead of the camps, the municipality carried out public awareness drives about the camps. Residents can visit their nearest camp with any health-related problem and receive medical attention.

Doctors will prescribe medicines based on diagnosis, and medicines for the entire prescribed duration will be supplied free of cost from the camps, Bhowmik said. Several basic medical tests, including blood sugar, blood pressure and eye examinations, along with other necessary screenings, will be conducted at the camps. The camps will operate during daytime hours, and patients will continue to receive services for as long as they remain present at the venue.