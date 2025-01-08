‘Sebaashray’ sets new record: More than 1L patients served in past 7 days

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee’s brainchild ‘Sebaashray’ health camps in Diamond Harbour have served more than 1 lakh patients in the past 7 days setting a new record. On the 7th day of the camp on Wednesday, around 30,000 patients were provided with medical assistance.

Over one lakh residents of all age groups and social status in a single Assembly Constituency have received free medical tests and doctors’ treatment in mere seven days is an unparalleled feat for any healthcare programme worldwide, believe the Trinamool Congress leaders in Diamond Harbour.

Announcing the success, Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee posted on X: “I am thrilled to announce that SEBAASHRAY has successfully served over 100000 (ONE LAKH) people from a single AC on just the 7th DAY! This incredible feat would not have been possible without the relentless EFFORTS of our DOCTORS, NURSES, VOLUNTEERS, LAB TECHNICIANS and everyone involved in the project. Your unwavering dedication and commitment to serving the people have made this possible. This is an ALL TIME RECORD! Congratulations to everyone for this remarkable achievement!”

A two-year-old child from Jalpaiguri, born deaf and mute, now has a chance for a better life, thanks to this life- changing programme.

After learning about the health camp on social media, the child’s parents travelled to the ‘Sebaashray’ health camp in Diamond Harbour, where doctors diagnosed the need for a cochlear implant. Under Abhishek Banerjee’s direct guidance, the procedure will be facilitated entirely free of cost, bringing new hope to the family.

Expressing his gratitude to Abhishek Banerjee, Shahid Hossain, the child’s father, said: “I came here from Jalpaiguri. For the past seven months, I have been getting my child treated. We were told that an operation is necessary. My child cannot hear in both ears. I follow Abhishek Dada on Facebook and Instagram and that’s how I found out about this camp. I came here and after speaking with the doctor, I was informed that he would speak to Abhishek Dada to arrange the machine. The entire procedure will be done free of cost.”