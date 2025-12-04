‘Sebaashray set to begin in Barrackpore from Jan’

Kolkata: The Sebaashray health outreach initiative is set to begin in the Barrackpore Parliamentary Constituency this January, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Partha Bhowmick announced on Wednesday. The programme will be inaugurated on January 5 at Halisahar in the Bijpur Assembly segment, marking its first expansion into North 24-Parganas after its rollout in Diamond Harbour.

According to Bhowmick, the start date has been aligned with the birthday of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following the template earlier adopted in Diamond Harbour by party leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Sebaashray is designed as a comprehensive public-health support system, offering free medical consultations, diagnostic tests, medicines, and referral guidance through structured health camps. Each camp is expected to be staffed by doctors, paramedics, field coordinators, and volunteers.

The MP stated that the programme would gradually cover all seven Assembly constituencies under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha.

The initiative aims to provide immediate health assistance to economically vulnerable residents who face infrastructural and financial barriers in accessing medical care.

In its previous phase in Diamond Harbour, Sebaashray reportedly catered to a large volume of patients across multiple blocks, prompting the party leadership to replicate the model in other districts. With its launch in Barrackpore, the administration expects a significant improvement in the delivery of primary health services in the region.