‘Sebaashray’ saves 9-yr-old child with ‘congenital heart condition’

Kolkata: The ‘Sebaashray’ health camp initiative by Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Diamond Harbour MP Abishek Banerjee has helped save the life of a nine-year-old boy through a crucial life-saving open heart surgery.

An issued statement highlighted that Sebaashray was instrumental in facilitating the surgery that saved Altaf Hosen Ghorami (9) who was battling a ‘congenital heart condition’. The timely intervention provided crucial medical treatment to the child, offering a lifeline to his impoverished family, who otherwise couldn’t have afforded the surgery.

Altaf’s father brought him to the health camp where routine tests flagged the severity of his condition. He was immediately referred to the Model Camp at Diamond Harbour SDO Ground for further assessment which confirmed a critical cardiac anomaly requiring urgent surgery. On January 18, 2025, a dedicated Pediatric Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) team performed a four hour operation at Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital. Comprising 20-25 specialists, the team worked tirelessly to save Altaf’s life. The child is now out of danger and on the path to recovery. Altaf’s father said: “When I brought my son to Sebaashray, he couldn’t walk and struggled to breathe. The team acted swiftly, referring us for advanced care. With Abhishek Banerjee’s assistance, we didn’t have to spend a single penny for his treatment. I could never have afforded the treatment for my child. The hospital staff and facilities are excellent and supportive”. He thanked Banerjee for the same.

An official said: “For Altaf’s surgery, we brought in a skilled CTVS team, comprising both in-house and external doctors. Dr MD Rashid, a pediatric CTVS surgeon, led the operation.”