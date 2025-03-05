‘Sebaashray’: Over 7,808 people register in Maheshtala on day 2

Kolkata: About 8,94,512 people have so far registered their names under the ‘Sebaashray’ health camps and availed treatment. The initiative started by Diamond Harbour (DH) MP Abhishek Banerjee has become very popular among the people of DH.

On the second day of the camp in Maheshtala on Wednesday, around 7,808 people made registrations. Medicines were given among 8,335 people while 6,782 patients have undergone several diagnostic tests. As many as 45 camps were held in Maheshtala on Wednesday. Around 23 referrals were done on Wednesday.

Abhishek Banerjee in a post on X said: “Sebaashray is up and running in Maheshtala, firing on all cylinders! When we launched this initiative from Diamond Harbour, I was initially apprehensive about how people would receive it, given its novelty. But seeing people from all ages and walks of life embrace it so wholeheartedly is truly heartening.”

He further pointed out: “Since inception, 8,94,512 patients have been served.

Just today, the 45 health camps in Maheshtala benefitted 7,808 patients. 6,782 underwent diagnostic tests, 8,335 received free medicines, and 23 critical cases were referred for advanced care.”