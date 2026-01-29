‘Sebaashray’ outreach team helps critically ill child recover

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday expressed happiness over the speedy recovery of a critically ill 10-year-old boy from West Bengal, who was treated at a hospital in Coimbatore following intervention through his healthcare outreach initiative, Sebaashray.



On Wednesday, Banerjee also visited a Sebaashray camp at Metiaburuz in Kolkata, where he interacted with patients and reviewed medical services being provided under the programme.

In a post, Banerjee said the child, Anurag Pal, was brought to a Sebaashray camp in the Bishnupur area of South 24-Parganas district, with his left leg severely affected due to a dengue-related infection.

“I could see in their eyes the crushing weight that only parents carry when they watch their child suffer. As a father myself, I felt their pain deeply,” Banerjee said. He added that with swift coordination through Sebaashray, Anurag successfully underwent a paediatric Ilizarov operation at Ganga Super Speciality Hospital in Coimbatore. “He is currently under observation and is expected to be discharged within a week,” Banerjee said.

According to official data, the ongoing second phase of Sebaashray has recorded 4,78,673 registrations since inception, with 12,166 registrations on January 27 alone. So far, 13,292 people have been provided medicines, while 12,084 patients have undergone medical tests. The initiative has also facilitated 36 medical referrals and is currently being conducted through nine camps across the state.

“It is a privilege to stand by the people in their hour of greatest need,” the TMC national general secretary said.