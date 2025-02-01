Sebaashray: ‘In less than a month over 5L people received benefits’

Kolkata: Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s brainchild ‘Sebaashray’ camp has seen immense success so far as more than 5 lakh individuals have already received the benefits of the initiative.

In a post on X, Banerjee stated: “For the past decade, my journey as a representative of the people has been guided by Swami Vivekananda’s profound words: SERVICE TO HUMANITY IS SERVICE TO GOD. At every step, I have strived to place the aspirations and well-being of my constituents above all else.

It was this UNSHAKEABLE COMMITMENT to serve the people of Diamond Harbour that gave birth to #Sebaashray – an initiative rooted in EMPATHY and designed to BRIDGE THE GAP IN LAST-MILE HEALTHCARE DELIVERY.”

He further stated: “Today, as I witness the EXTRAORDINARY IMPACT of this initiative, I am overwhelmed with pride and gratitude. What started as a humble effort has evolved into a MOVEMENT, setting a BENCHMARK in ACCESSIBLE HEALTHCARE. In less than a month, more than 5 LAKH INDIVIDUALS have benefited from this GROUNDBREAKING initiative…” He also presented some data regarding the initiative. About 10,614 individuals availed services at 47 health camps at Bishnupur alone on Thursday.

Around 8,571 people have undergone health screening while 11,448 patients received free medicines, alleviating financial burdens and 32 individuals were referred for advanced care.

“This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the TIRELESS DEDICATION of the doctors, healthcare professionals and volunteers who have become the true architects of this SILENT REVOLUTION. Sebaashray is a testament to the transformative power of INTENT, EMPATHY and COLLECTIVE ACTION.

Together, we are not just improving lives; we are INSPIRING HOPE, one step at a time,” Banerjee further stated in his social media handle.