Sebaashray: In 50 days, 7,50,756 receive professional medical care

Kolkata: With the health initiative touching 50 days, Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee called ‘Sebaashray’ a promise of a healthier, better tomorrow.

An issued statement from Banerjee’s office stated that it was a “brilliant half century” for the initiative. It read: “For 50 days, our doctors, nurses and volunteers have stood by ailing patients, ensuring that no cry for help goes unanswered. Since its inception, Sebaashray health camps have brought professional medical care to the doorsteps of 7,50,756 patients.”

The statement shared that on Friday, 42 health camps in Satgachia extended care to 16034 patients. A total of 10,754 patients underwent diagnostic tests, 15,887 patients received free medicines and 50 critical cases were referred for advanced care.

‘Sebaashray’ initiative recently helped two children suffering from a complicated nerve disease by sending them to NIMHANS, Bengaluru, for advanced treatment.

A 21-year-old patient was also helped by Banerjee who assured all help to him required in undergoing a free tumour surgery.

From heart surgery of a 9-year-old to cataract surgeries of elderly patients among other necessary medical assistance — Sebaashray — is a testament of the Diamond Harbour model that is shaping the society and showing a path to the entire country as to how to create a better tomorrow for its citizens.