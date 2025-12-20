Sebaashray II crosses 1 lakh beneficiaries in under 3 weeks

Kolkata: With Sebaashray 2, crossing a significant milestone of over one lakh people in less than three weeks, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday stated that the camps, which are currently being held at Budge Budge, stands as a reminder that governance, at its best, begins with compassion.

The initiative has recorded 1,11,382 total registrations since its inception, according to official data released on December 18.

Under the programme, 4,483 patients have undergone diagnostic tests, while 4,163 individuals have been provided medicines free of cost. The initiative has also facilitated 47 referrals for advanced medical treatment. A total of 34 Sebaashray camps have been organised so far to deliver healthcare services closer to communities.

Taking to the social media handle X, TMC stated: “Under the leadership of Shri @Abhishekaitc, this initiative ensures that healthcare reaches people not as charity, but as a right, swiftly, sensitively, and without bureaucratic delay. For families facing medical emergencies, Sebaashray 2 becomes a lifeline, stepping in at the most vulnerable moment to restore hope and dignity.”

It further wrote: “Today marks the fifth day of the Sebaashray 2 health camp in Budge Budge. Driven by a commitment to service, #Sebaashray2 continues at full pace, with doctors, healthcare workers and volunteers working tirelessly to serve the people. From medical consultations to essential care, the camp has become a source of relief for many. The people visiting the camp have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to our beloved MP Shri @abhishekaitc for this humane and people-first initiative.”

With each passing day, the initiative is setting new benchmarks in public healthcare delivery, ensuring timely medical intervention for those who need it most. From routine cataract surgeries to complex neuro and super-speciality treatments, Sebaashray 2 has proven that large-scale outreach and humane care can move hand-in-hand.