Sebaashray II: About 2.11L registrations since inception

Kolkata: Reaffirming the commitment to inclusive and compassionate public service, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday visited the Sebaashray 2 health camp at the Harindanga BDO Office ground in Falta.

The initiative, now in its 38th day, continues to provide free and accessible healthcare services to residents, cutting across social and political lines. According to figures shared, since inception, 2,11,701 registrations were recorded at Sebaashray 2. During his visit, Banerjee interacted with patients and healthcare workers, listening to grievances and understanding medical needs firsthand. He assured those present of all possible support within his capacity and emphasised that neutrality and empathy must remain at the heart of public service.

“At a time when timely medical care is crucial, Sebaashray 2 has stepped in as a vital support system,” Banerjee said, expressing gratitude to doctors, volunteers and organisers associated with the programme. He added that the affection and spontaneous enthusiasm shown by residents of Falta would remain a lasting source of inspiration for him. On Day 38 alone, the camp conducted 3,480 diagnostic tests, facilitated 4,915 medical consultations, and distributed 3,426 free medicines.

In addition, eight critical patients were referred to specialised healthcare facilities to ensure timely advanced treatment. In a social media post, Banerjee has also referred to an incident that, while on his way to the Sebaashray 2 camp in Falta, he noticed an elderly woman falling sick by the roadside.

He immediately stepped in, gently supported her, and ensured she was comforted and safely brought to the Sebaashray camp, where she received timely medical attention. This incident reflected the programme’s commitment to providing accessible healthcare to all, particularly vulnerable and senior citizens, reinforcing Sebaashray 2’s mission of compassionate public service.