Sebaashray II: Abhishek’s healthcare initiative set for Dec 1– Jan 30 rollout

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday said the second edition of ‘Sebaashray’ healthcare outreach initiative, spearheaded by party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, will start from December 1.

“Just 15 days to go! Under the leadership and initiative of @abhishekaitc, #Sebaashray 2 will commence on December 1, 2025, bringing with it a renewed pledge to deliver compassionate, reliable, and quality healthcare to every household in Diamond Harbour,” Trinamool Congress stated in its social media post.

The health outreach camps will be conducted across the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency for two months beginning December 1. It will conclude on January 30.

In a post on its official X handle, the party said the latest edition of the outreach will bring together specialist doctors, provide free essential medicines, facilitate critical diagnostic tests and establish a streamlined referral system so that no individual is left without the care they need.

In a post on X, Banerjee earlier wrote, “Sebaashray was conceived with the vision of upholding the fundamental right to accessible and quality healthcare for all.

Guided by the spirit of compassion and the duty of service to humanity, I had launched Sebaashray last year to extend free medical care not only to the people of the Diamond Harbour but also to countless individuals from across Bengal.”

According to the schedule, the camps will be held in Maheshtala Assembly Constituency (AC) from December 1 to 7, Metiabruz (December 8 to 18), Budge Budge (December 15 to 21), Bishnupur (December 22 to 30), Satgachia (January 2 to 8), Falta ( January 9 to 15) Diamond Harbour ( January 16 to 22).

Mega camps across all Assembly segments under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat will be held from January 24 to 30. Each camp will function from 9 am to 5 pm.