Sebaashray health camps: 15 elderly people in Bishnupur undergo free cataract surgery

Kolkata: As many as 15 elderly residents of Bishnupur in South 24-Parganas have undergone cataract surgery at free of cost at a private eye institute. It has become possible for the Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee who has taken a groundbreaking initiative of conducting “Sebaashray” health camps in his constituency.

Trinamool Congress in a social media post said: “For fifteen elderly residents of Bishnupur, the world is no longer shrouded in darkness! Cataract surgeries, performed free of cost at Renuka Eye Institute, have restored their sight—allowing them to see their families, their homes, and life’s colours once again.”

“This life-changing initiative was made possible by Team Sebaashray, working under the guidance of AITC National General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, whose commitment to people’s welfare continues to transform lives,” Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.

Banerjee visited a “Sebaashray” camp in Satgachia on Thursday where hundreds of people congregated to get a glimpse of Banerjee. He also spoke to many people who gathered at the camp. Banerjee had launched free health camps ‘Sebaashray’, which no public representative in the country either in assemblies or in Lok Sabha constituencies ever attempted.

It has been an unprecedented initiative under which around 1,200-1,400 doctors have been brought together under one roof, a feat no one has ever dared to attempt before. More than 23 lakh people are expected to avail of free treatment under this unique initiative. Since the initiative was started in different assembly constituencies under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha, over 6 lakh individuals have availed of free treatment and other health services.