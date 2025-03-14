‘Sebaashray’ health camp serves over 9.66L in 70 days

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Sebaashray’ health camp has seen an unprecedented success as it served about 9,66,226 patients so far in its 70-day journey.

On the 70th day of the camp that was held in Maheshtala, as many as 7,117 patients were treated while around 6,016 patients underwent diagnostic tests and 8,549 received free medicines on the 10th day of Maheshtala camp. Around 44 were referred for specialised treatment. The ‘Sebaashray’ camp will however continue in Diamond Harbour till March 20. Expressing joy, Banerjee in a post on X said: “What an extraordinary journey it has been! #Sebaashray has successfully completed its 70-day run of normal camps, leaving an INDELIBLE MARK on LAST-MILE HEALTHCARE DELIVERY. It has grown to be a TRANSFORMATIVE FORCE, REDEFINING HOW MEDICAL CARE REACHES THOSE IN NEED. To date, 9,66,226 patients have been served with care and compassion.” He further stated: “On this landmark 70th day, we extended our services to 7,117 patients, bringing quality healthcare right to their doorsteps. 6,016 patients underwent diagnostic tests, 8,549 received free medicines, and 44 were referred for specialised treatment. With profound gratitude, I bow before our Gonodebota, whose faith, support and blessings have made this monumental initiative possible.”

Banerjee’s ‘Sebaashray’ health camp brought joy to people’s lives as 50 patients are getting advanced hearing aids. Earlier, as instructed by Banerjee, the ‘molding’ process was completed for individuals. These earmolds were crafted from silicone and designed in a manner that would fit perfectly ensuring comfort and clarity to those with listening difficulty.

Trinamool Congress on X said: “Under the compassionate leadership of Hon’ble Diamond Harbour MP, Shri @abhishekaitc, #Sebaashray continues its mission of restoring sight and hope. Following referrals from the Budge Budge Sebaashray camp, 38 individuals have successfully undergone cataract surgeries at Vivekananda Mission Ashram Netra Niramay Niketan. This noble initiative reaffirms the commitment to providing quality healthcare to those in need, bringing light to countless families.”