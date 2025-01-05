‘Sebaashray’: Day 3 records about 5K jump in registrations on Sat as compared to day 2

Kolkata: The day 3 of the first-of-its-kind ‘Sebaashray’ health camps registered a record footfall on Saturday with a jump of 5,000 in registrations compared to day 2 on Friday.

Around 41 camps were organised in Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency and a footfall of 11,388 was registered on Saturday. As many as 7,053 patients have been treated while 6,537 people were given medicines. Around 253 referrals were made. Economically-weak families and also those from rural areas expressed their gratitude to MP Abhishek Banerjee who has taken a unique initiative, first time by any public representative in the country.

In a post on X, Abhishek Banerjee said: “What makes SEBAASHRAY special is not just its scale but its SOUL. This isn’t about ticking boxes; it’s about ensuring that healthcare reaches those who need it most, right at their doorstep. Sebaashray is proof that MEANINGFUL CHANGE begins at the GRASSROOTS.

Diamond Harbour, your faith and enthusiasm fuel this mission every day. Together, we’re setting a precedent for what PEOPLE-FIRST GOVERNANCE truly means.”

Free medical tests, eye-checkup among essential diagnostic tests offered at ‘Sebaashray’ camps came as major relief for common people. ‘Sebaashray’ health camps are offering seven essential diagnostic tests — BMI, blood pressure, blood sugar, haemoglobin, malaria, dengue and ECG — free-of-cost. In addition, advanced services like digital X-rays, cardiac monitoring facility and eye clinics are also available free-of-cost.

“Many people cannot afford medical expenses. Poor families often struggle to visit doctors due to financial constraints. ‘Sebaashray’ camps are bridging the gap and bringing hope to those in need. I underwent an expensive ultrasound (USG) test here for free. For this kind initiative, I am deeply grateful to our MP Abhishek Banerjee,” a middle aged woman shared her experience.

A youth who had a cut on his forehead said: “This big initiative taken by Abhishek Banerjee has greatly benefitted the villagers. We are very elated at the free treatment and free medicines provided to us. We express our gratitude to Banerjee. We are proud and very happy.”

Banerjee on Thursday launched free health camps for 75 days, ‘Sebaashray’ under which around 300 health camps will be organised in the next 75 days across 7 Assembly constituencies, 71 Gram Panchayats and 93 wards in DH. Around 1,200-1,400 doctors have been brought together under one roof, a feat no one has ever dared to attempt before.